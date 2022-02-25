Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 25,797 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 337,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 122,732 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 166,950 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

