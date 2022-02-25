Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.