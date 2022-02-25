Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,869 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

JCI opened at $63.81 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

