Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,603 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $8,223,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

DOV stock opened at $155.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $122.61 and a one year high of $184.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.