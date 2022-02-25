Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,918 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 728,845 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,207,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 505,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 390,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

