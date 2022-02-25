Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

Volkswagen stock opened at €176.10 ($200.11) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €183.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

