VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Raymond James

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMW. TheStreet cut VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.53.

NYSE:VMW opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.56. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,354 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

