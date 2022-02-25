Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 9,958.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vital Farms by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 162,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 49.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 395,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after buying an additional 471,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Farms stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $573.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.67 and a beta of -0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Vital Farms (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.