Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.
Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.55. 24,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,157. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
About Vistra (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
