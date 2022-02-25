Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.55. 24,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,157. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

