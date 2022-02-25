Visteon (NYSE:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:VC opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $136.58.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

