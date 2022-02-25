Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Price Target Increased to C$2.19 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Fundamental Research to C$2.19 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of VGZ opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.94. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.77 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$123.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
