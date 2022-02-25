Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Price Target Increased to C$2.19 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Fundamental Research to C$2.19 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of VGZ opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.94. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.77 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$123.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.