Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.56.

NYSE SPCE opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 226,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 34.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

