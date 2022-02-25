Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $9.84

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $8.93. Vipshop shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 224,527 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA cut their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

