Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.23 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vipshop updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA lowered their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,473,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,508,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 99,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 234,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 128,382 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.