Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

SEE opened at $66.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

