Vestcor Inc Trims Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $163.50 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $122.47 and a one year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

