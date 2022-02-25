Vestcor Inc Sells 3,059 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $374.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.60 and a 200 day moving average of $503.37. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.87 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

