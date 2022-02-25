Vestcor Inc Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,719,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,513,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
VST stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.01.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
