Vestcor Inc Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,719,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,513,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.