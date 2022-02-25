Vestcor Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of UGI by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of UGI by 34.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

