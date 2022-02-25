Vestcor Inc Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $93.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

