Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 498242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

