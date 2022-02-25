Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Vertex stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Vertex has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,316.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,959 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 856,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

