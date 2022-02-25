Verso (NYSE:VRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Separately, BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE VRS opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $771.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. Verso has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Verso by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verso by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Verso by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verso by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 624,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verso by 902.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 434,304 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verso (Get Rating)

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

