Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,025,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,170,000 after acquiring an additional 82,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $120.01 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.10 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

