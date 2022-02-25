Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,192 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.