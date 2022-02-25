Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,427 Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,678 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 510,566 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $25,662,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

