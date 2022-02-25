Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,835 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after buying an additional 208,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

