Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $483,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,927,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,649,000 after buying an additional 59,014 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $495,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 290,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 81,278 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $117,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

