Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,234,000 after acquiring an additional 89,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock opened at $180.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.55 and its 200-day moving average is $195.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

