Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT opened at $151.23 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $145.24 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.