Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $60.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 451,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 339,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 2,207,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,837. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

