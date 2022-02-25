Venator Materials PLC Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Venator Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

VNTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of VNTR opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3,358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 415,963 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,956,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 199,387 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

