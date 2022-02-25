Velas (VLX) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Velas has a market capitalization of $530.17 million and $8.27 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002173 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003644 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,266,945,497 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.