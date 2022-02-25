Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issues Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Vaxart stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 4,652,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.
In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VXRT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.
About Vaxart (Get Rating)
Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
