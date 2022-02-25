VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 420 by Analysts at UBS Group

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $430.00.

VACNY opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

