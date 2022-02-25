Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after purchasing an additional 508,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after acquiring an additional 211,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,178,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $55.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.