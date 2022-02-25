Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Lifted by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,926,000 after purchasing an additional 887,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after buying an additional 643,795 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after buying an additional 641,665 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,154,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 397,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 323,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.73. 17,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,886. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.