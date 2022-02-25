VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Cut by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $266.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.48. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.573 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

