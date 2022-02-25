VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 357,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,184,541 shares.The stock last traded at $43.04 and had previously closed at $42.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 79,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 40,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 832.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,856 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,271,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

