Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $32.03

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $34.50. Valneva shares last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 833 shares traded.

VALN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

