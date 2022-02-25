Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,100 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ventas were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,872,000 after purchasing an additional 625,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,549,000 after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

