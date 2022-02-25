Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $329,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $109,624,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 641,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of VMC opened at $177.15 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

