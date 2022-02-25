Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Yum China were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 44.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Yum China stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

