Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

