Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,711 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.45.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $204.32 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.45 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

