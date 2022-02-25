Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Up 8.6% After Strong Earnings

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.6% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $18.73. 3,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 345,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 25.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $573.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

