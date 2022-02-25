Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. Upland Software’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Upland Software updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPLD opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $526.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Upland Software by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Upland Software by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.