Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Lowered to $24.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s previous close.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of UPLD traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,247. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $572.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,430,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,160 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,643,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Upland Software by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 261,579 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

