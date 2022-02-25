Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 185.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after acquiring an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $12,625,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.30 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

