Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unum’s conservative pricing and reservation practices have contributed to overall profitability. Sustained increase in premiums is fueled by high persistency levels in core business lines and strong sales volume along with solid benefits experience. Continued rollout of dental products, geographic expansion has been paying off as acquired dental insurance businesses are growing in the United States and the U.K. We believe strong operating results have led to solid level of statutory earnings and capital, boosting financial flexibility. It has continually enhanced shareholders’ value. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, persistent soft results at the Closed Block and Corporate segment and high costs weigh on margins. It estimates U.S. COVID-related mortality to worsen and weigh on group life results.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

